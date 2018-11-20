1h ago
Duchene, Sens progressing on extension
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Panthers 7, Senators 5
It appears Matt Duchene is heading towards a long-term deal with the Ottawa Senators.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the two sides still have work to do on an extension, "but it sure sounds like talks are progressing."
McKenzie notes that there is desire on both sides to reach a long-term extension. He added his guess would be a maximum term of eight years with an average annual value of $8 million to $9 million.
Duchene was acquired by the Senators last November from the Colorado Avalanche in a deal which saw Ottawa send Kyle Turris to the Nashville Predators and their 2019 first-round pick to Colorado.
The 27-year-old is off to a hot start this season with 10 goals and 27 points through 21 games. He had 23 goals and 49 points in 68 games with the Senators last season after the trade.
Duchene is one of seven pending unrestricted free agents for the Senators, a group that includes second-leading scorer Mark Stone. Stone, who signed a one-year, $7.35 million contract with the Senators in July, is not eligible to sign an extension until the new year.
McKenzie notes, though, that the Senators do plan to open negotiations with Stone in the near future and hope to keep both forwards long-term.
Stone has nine goals and 24 points in 21 games this season.
The Senators (9-9-3) sit sixth in the Atlantic Division with 21 points this season.