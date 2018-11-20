It appears Matt Duchene is heading towards a long-term deal with the Ottawa Senators.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the two sides still have work to do on an extension, "but it sure sounds like talks are progressing."

McKenzie notes that there is desire on both sides to reach a long-term extension. He added his guess would be a maximum term of eight years with an average annual value of $8 million to $9 million.

As if often the case, beyond the basics of term and AAV, the devil can often be found in the details. Contract structure, signing bonus vs. salary, no-trade and/or no-move protection...those are amongst the things that can cause any negotiation to go sideways. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 20, 2018

Duchene was acquired by the Senators last November from the Colorado Avalanche in a deal which saw Ottawa send Kyle Turris to the Nashville Predators and their 2019 first-round pick to Colorado.

The 27-year-old is off to a hot start this season with 10 goals and 27 points through 21 games. He had 23 goals and 49 points in 68 games with the Senators last season after the trade.

Duchene is one of seven pending unrestricted free agents for the Senators, a group that includes second-leading scorer Mark Stone. Stone, who signed a one-year, $7.35 million contract with the Senators in July, is not eligible to sign an extension until the new year.

McKenzie notes, though, that the Senators do plan to open negotiations with Stone in the near future and hope to keep both forwards long-term.

I would expect Stone contract talks with OTT would begin in new year, if not a little sooner. OTT’s plan seems apparent: Do what’s necessary, if possible, to get core vets Duchene/Stone locked up to lead/mentor kids (Chabot, Lajoie, Tkachuk, White, Batherson, Formenton etc). — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 20, 2018

Stone has nine goals and 24 points in 21 games this season.

The Senators (9-9-3) sit sixth in the Atlantic Division with 21 points this season.