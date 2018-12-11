The Anaheim Ducks claimed goaltender Chad Johnson off of waivers Tuesday from the St. Louis Blues.

Shortly after the move was announced, the Ducks revealed that goaltender Ryan Miller is dealing with a strained MCL and will miss roughly six weeks.

INJURY UPDATE:



Goaltender Ryan Miller suffered a sprained MCL Sunday vs. New Jersey. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. It is estimated he will be out for approximately six weeks.



Rickard Rakell has a sprained ankle. There is no timetable yet for his return. pic.twitter.com/H74pZ5zcXw — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 11, 2018

Miller is 4-2-1 this season with a .922 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average.

The Blues waived Johnson on Monday, one day after he allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief of Jake Allen against the Vancouver Canucks.

Johnson has a 2-6 record this season with an .884 save percentage and a 3.55 goals-against average. He last recorded a win on Nov. 9.

He joined the Blues on a one-year, $1.75 million contract in July after spending last season with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Ducks also announced Tuesday that forward Rickard Rakkell is dealing with a sprained ankle and does not have a timeline for return.