ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ducks centre Ryan Getzlaf missed Anaheim's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. The Ducks went on to win 3-2 in overtime behind three goals from Cam Fowler.

Getzlaf is day-to-day because of an upper-body injury, the team said. The Ducks' captain missed five games in October because of a groin injury.

Getzlaf has two goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. Getzlaf leads the Ducks with eight assists and is tied with Rickard Rakell for the team lead with 10 points.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports