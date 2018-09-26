The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of Corey Perry for a significant amount of time to start the season, general manager Bob Murray revealed on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Perry is expected to be out for five months after undergoing knee surgery. Perry incurred an injury to his meniscus and MCL and was pulled from the Ducks' last preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes.

BREAKING: #NHLDucks Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Murray said Corey Perry had surgery today to repair meniscus and MCL injuries.



His recovery timetable is set for 20 weeks, or about five months. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 26, 2018

A native of Peterborough, Ont., Perry was set to head into his 14th NHL season, all with the Ducks, after being selected with the 28th overall selection of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights.

After three straight seasons of 30-plus goals, Perry managed just 19 goals in 2016-17 and 17 goals last season in all 82 games, the third straight year his goal-scoring has dipped. His best season came in 2010-11 when he scored a career-high 50 goals and added 48 assists.

Perry is entering the sixth season of an eight-year, $69 million deal he signed back in March of 2013 that carried a cap hit of $8.625 million.

The 33-year-old helped the Ducks win the Stanley Cup in 2007 and has been named to the All-Star Team twice in his career (2011, 2014).

Internationally, Perry has two Olympic gold medals (2010 and 2014), a world championship title (2016), a World Junior Hockey Championship (2005) and a World Cup of Hockey title (2016).