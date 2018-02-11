11m ago
Dufour-Lapointe wins silver in women's moguls
TSN.ca Staff
Justine Dufour-Lapointe has won a medal in women's moguls for the second straight Olympics, capturing a silver at the Pyeongchang Games.
More details to follow.
More
What's On TSN
Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN4 and TSN5
Today at 1:30PM CT on TSN3
TSN Promotions
Fantasy Games
Your home for all things fantasy hockey. Register now.SIGN IN
Register today for the chance to create your very own dream team.SIGN IN
11m ago
TSN.ca Staff
Justine Dufour-Lapointe , The Canadian Press
Justine Dufour-Lapointe has won a medal in women's moguls for the second straight Olympics, capturing a silver at the Pyeongchang Games.
More details to follow.