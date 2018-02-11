The Indianapolis Colts are closing in on their second head coaching hire of the off-season.

A week after Josh McDaniels turned the team down after agreeing to terms, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has emerged as the favourite for the job, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortenson reported Reich is the favourite, and the Colts are hoping to hire him once they have negotiated a signed, sealed, and delievered contract.

Reich has been the Eagles offensive coordinator the past two seasons, and spent two years in the same capacity with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 56-year-old was with the Colts from 2006 to 2011, first as an intern and then as an offensive assistant.

Reich's Eagles of course won the Super Bowl last week over McDaniels' Patriots.