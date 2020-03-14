The ECHL announced the cancellation of the 2019-20 season after a vote by its Board of Governors on Saturday.

"The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our Players, Coaches, Member Teams, Fans and Staff," ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement. "As each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision."

The ECHL is the third tier of professional hockey in North America and serves as a feeder to both the National Hockey League and American Hockey League.

The South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades finished the season tied with the best record in league according to win percentage with 92 points in 62 games.