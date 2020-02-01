The Edmonton Eskimos announced on Saturday that they have released national wide receiver Natey Adjei.

The Toronto native originally signed with the Eskimos in July of 2016 and appeared in 66 games with the franchise over four seasons.

In 18 games last season, the 30-year-old caught 58 passes for 534 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Edmonton, Adjei spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and played college ball at the University of Buffalo.

The Eskimos also released American defensive back Anthony Orange. The 31-year-old had one interception and 26 tackles in eight games last season.

Orange has also played for the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks and BC Lions over the course of his five year CFL career.