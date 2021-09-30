Oilers assign Lavoie, 7 others to AHL; Bourgault to QMJHL

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forwards Raphael Lavoie, Devin Brosseau, Matteo Gennaro, Dino Kambeitz, Kirill Makismov, Ostap Safin and Tim Soderlund as well as defenceman Yanni Kaldis to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

2021 first-round pick Xavier Bourgault has also been returned to the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL.

Lavoie, 21, was Edmonton's second-round pick (38th overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft. He had 23 goals and 45 points in 51 games last season with Vasby IK of the Allsvenskan in Sweden. He also played 15 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, recording five goals and five assists.

Edmonton's training camp roster now sits at 43 players, with 22 forwards, 15 defencemen and six goaltenders.

The Oilers have five preseason games remaining on the exhibition schedule.