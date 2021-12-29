Up Next

The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back defenceman Ethan Bear on a two-year, $4 million deal, TSN's Ryan Rishaug confirmed late Monday night.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2 million.

The 23-year-old scored five goals and added 16 assists in 71 games last season for the Oilers.

He was selected in the fifth round (No. 124 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. The Regina native is a veteran of 89 career NHL games.