The Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks are making progress on a trade involving defenceman Duncan Keith, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

While no deal is done, Dreger adds that the process is moving along.

Both general managers are involved in league meetings on Monday, however more discussion on the trade is expected, tweets Dreger.

The 37-year-old Keith has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks after the club selected him in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft.

A two-time Norris Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Keith has 105 goals and 520 assists in 1,192 career regular season games.

Keith has two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.