Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid collided with Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom in the third period of Monday's pre-season game after being tripped up by defenceman Chris Tanev as he drove the net.

Neither McDavid or Markstrom were injured on the play, which resulted in the Oilers tying the game at 3-3 as Jesse Puljujarvi’s shot went off McDavid and in, but the Oilers captain sounded off on the play by Tanev postgame.

"Obviously they have the right to defend their net and defend me trying to get in there, but when the stick comes into the feet there like Tanev's did, it's a dangerous play for me and for the goalie," McDavid said. "I don't want to go flying in there, the goalie doesn't want me flying in there, and the guy that's left safe is the defenceman that is sloppy with his stick.

There was no penalty on the play, but the Oilers did receive a power play after the Flames lost their challenge for goaltender interference on the ensuing goal as McDavid was judged to have been tripped into Markstrom.

"When the stick gets caught up in the feet and sends someone into the net, you'd like to start seeing that called a little more," McDavid added.

Edmonton scored the game's winning goal with the man advantage that followed the challenge to improve to 5-0-1 in the preseason.

The Oilers and Flames will meet for the first time in the regular season on Oct. 16, which will mark Calgary's first game of the year.

“It felt like the regular season for me,” Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk said of Monday's game. “Two teams that will probably have pretty similar lineups when we play them in a couple of weeks. They got this one tonight, but hopefully we win when it starts to matter.”