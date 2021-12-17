The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenceman Duncan Keith in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

🔄 #Oilers roster moves 🔄



🔷 Marody recalled from @Condors

🔶 Griffith recalled from Bakersfield

🔷 Niemelainen placed on IR

🔶 Russell moved to LTIR

🔷 Keith into COVID protocol#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/82HVHYkJUZ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 18, 2021

Keith was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday after missing several games with an upper-body injury. He had 19:03 TOI and zero points in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He has one goal and five points in 20 games played this season.

The 38-year-old joins teammates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore, Ryan MacLeod and head coach Dave Tippett in COVID protocol.

In other roster moves, forwards Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith were recalled from AHL Bakerfield with defenceman Markus Niemelainen placed on injured reserve and Kris Russell moved to LTIR.