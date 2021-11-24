32m ago
Oilers' Keith day-to-day, out vs. Coyotes
The Edmonton Oilers will be without Duncan Keith against the Arizona Coyotes with the defenceman considered day-to-day.
TSN.ca Staff
William Lagesson will draw in for Keith on Wednesday, head coach Dave Tippett announced.
Keith suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, exiting the game midway through the second period after making a pass at the Dallas Stars blueline. He appeared to slam his stick in frustration as he made his way to the Oilers' bench.
The 38-year-old has one goal and five points in 17 games this season, his first with the Oilers after an off-season trade from the Chicago Blackhawks.