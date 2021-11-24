The Edmonton Oilers will be without Duncan Keith against the Arizona Coyotes as the defenceman considered day-to-day.

William Lagesson will draw in for Keith on Wednesday, head coach Dave Tippett announced.

Keith suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, exiting the game midway through the second period after making a pass at the Dallas Stars blueline. He appeared to slam his stick in frustration as he made his way to the Oilers' bench.

Coach Tipp says Duncan Keith will miss tonight's game in Arizona & is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. William Lagesson will come in. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 24, 2021

The 38-year-old has one goal and five points in 17 games this season, his first with the Oilers after an off-season trade from the Chicago Blackhawks.