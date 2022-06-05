Oilers F Kane to have hearing for hit on Avs' Kadri

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday for his hit on Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3.

Kane received a five-minute major penalty for boarding at 1:06 of the first period of Saturday's 4-2 Avalanche victory after pushing Kadri from behind into the boards.

Kadri, 31, left the game and Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Kadri will be out for the remainder of the Western Conference Final due to the injury sustained.

Kane, 30, has scored 13 goals and 17 points in 15 games for the Oilers this season.

The 6-foot-2 winger was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Oilers on Jan. 27 after being bought out by the San Jose Sharks and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Avalanche lead the Western Conference Final 3-0 over the Oilers and Game 4 will take place on Monday