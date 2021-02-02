1h ago
Oilers F Chiasson clears waivers
The Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson cleared waivers on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is without a point and is a minus-5 in six games this season.
TSN.ca Staff
Oilers marvel at potential heights Draisaitl and McDavid could reach
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson cleared waivers on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old is without a point and is a minus-5 in six games this season.
Chiasson is in the final season of a two-year, $4.3 million contract signed with the Oilers in 2019. He carries a $2.15 million cap hit.
A veteran of 525 games, Chiasson has 92 goals and 186 points in his NHL career.