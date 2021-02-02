Oilers marvel at potential heights Draisaitl and McDavid could reach

The Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson cleared waivers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is without a point and is a minus-5 in six games this season.

The #Oilers have loaned Stuart Skinner (G) to the Taxi Squad while recalling Evan Bouchard (D). Alex Chiasson (F) has cleared waivers. pic.twitter.com/RNiMaqGCDC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 2, 2021

Chiasson is in the final season of a two-year, $4.3 million contract signed with the Oilers in 2019. He carries a $2.15 million cap hit.

A veteran of 525 games, Chiasson has 92 goals and 186 points in his NHL career.