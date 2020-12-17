Count Edmonton Oilers winger Alex Chiasson among the fans of a potential all-Canadian division for the 2020-21 season.

The NHL is working on a re-alignment plan to adjust to COVID-19 border restrictions that would see all seven Canadian teams grouped together.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to it… just Canadian teams playing each other. Is it ever going to happen again? If not, let’s make the most of it,” Chiasson told the Edmonton Journal.

The 30-year-old, who scored 11 goals and posted 24 points in 65 games last season, is fully aware how difficult games during the shortened season could be with all but the Ottawa Senators being a part of the NHL's Return to Play during the summer.

“There’s no easy games in our league, but the California part of things has changed from when I started in the league. Used to be you would go to Anaheim, L.A. and San Jose … they were really hard games to win. But those teams are going through rebuilds,” Chiasson said.

“We know how our games are with Calgary, Vancouver’s taken a huge step. Winnipeg has all the tools to be successful, Montreal’s changed … they’ve added that (Josh) Anderson who is a Tom Wilson-type player and (Joel) Edmundson who’s big and (Tyler) Toffoli’s a heckuva player. It’s almost like (Canadiens general manager Marc) Bergevin knew there was going to be a Canadian division. Toronto has (Auston) Matthews and Mitch Marner. Vancouver has (Elias) Pettersson and (Quinn) Hughes. And Calgary … like I said, we look forward to those games.”

“It’s going to be very tough division," Chiasson added. "I know people will say Ottawa is rebuilding but they’ve added some pieces. There’s no freebies in there,”

Chiasson had one goal and two points in four games during the Return to Play as the fifth-seeded Oilers were defeated by the Chicago Blackhawks to miss out on the playoffs for the third straight season.

While the Canadian division appears locked in, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that the NHL was looking to make a few tweaks to the divisions proposed in the realignment plan and shared with the governors last Wednesday.

As of last week, the league planned to have the following four divisions:

Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators-Winnipeg Jets-Vancouver Canucks-Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens-Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders-New York Rangers-New Jersey Devils-Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins-Washington Capitals

Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers-Nashville Predators-Carolina Hurricanes-Columbus Blue Jackets-Detroit Red Wings-Chicago Blackhawks-Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks-Los Angeles Kings-Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche-Arizona Coyotes-Dallas Stars-St. Louis Blues

While there is still no start date confirmed for next season, TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and LeBrun as well as TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported last week the NHL is targeting a Jan. 13 start to the regular season with training camps set to begin in early January.