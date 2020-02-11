Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will miss two-to-three weeks with a quad injury, general manager Ken Holland announced Tuesday.

"He's two to three weeks. That's a normal timeline for this injury," Holland said. "We're hoping less... It's not long-term. We'll double-back a week from now."

The general manager added that McDavid will rehab the injury in Toronto during the team's upcoming three-game road trip. Holland was asked if the muscle was torn, but declined to give specifics on the injury.

Could have been worse but still a huge blow for Oilers team in playoff race. https://t.co/FEX06WlaOA — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 11, 2020

McDavid skated with the team's power-play units on Monday but left the ice before the full team portion of the skate. The centre described his injury as a charley horse after the session.

The 23-year-old was injured in the team's win over Nashville Predators on Saturday with what head coach Dave Tippett referred to as a bruise above his knee.

McDavid sits second in the NHL in points this season behind teammate Leon Draisaitl. He has 30 goals and 81 points in 55 games this season.

The Oilers currently sit second in the Pacific Division, but have only a one-point lead over the Arizona Coyotes, who currently sit outside the playoff picture. The Oilers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.