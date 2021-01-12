34m ago
McDavid tops Top 50 Players list for fourth straight year
TSN.ca Staff
Connor McDavid remains the overwhelming choice as the NHL’s best player.
The Edmonton superstar centre was ranked No. 1 on 20 of 26 ballots in the annual TSN Top 50 Players Poll.
It marks the fourth straight year McDavid has finished first overall – confirming his standing as the NHL’s most dynamic player.
McDavid is arguably the greatest blend of speed, skill and (hockey) sense in hockey history.
He leads the league in points and points per game since 2016-17 and had nine points in four playoff games last season before his Oilers were upset by Chicago in the play-in round.
The only person in the same TSN balloting hemisphere as McDavid was Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon, who collected five first-place and 19 second-place votes in a Mc-Mac, one-two finish.
MacKinnon burnished his playoff reputation in 2020, earning 25 points in 15 games. He leads the NHL in playoff points per game (1.35) since 2013-14 (minimum 40 games).
Meanwhile, the most celebrated player of the 2019-20 season is No. 3.
Edmonton centre Leon Draisaitl is third on the list after finishing No. 1 in NHL scoring as well as voting for the Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Germany’s Sportsman of the Year award.
Draisaitl was the only other player to receive a vote for No. 1.
Rounding out the top group are No. 4 Toronto centre Auston Matthews, who was on pace for his first 50-goal season before the 2019-20 regular season was suspended, and No. 5 Victor Hedman, the Tampa Bay defenceman who won the 2020 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
Sidney Crosby, who ranked No. 1 the first seven years of the poll and second the next three, ranked No. 7, his lowest finish in the 11-year history of the poll.
Making the biggest jump into the top 10 is Buffalo centre Jack Eichel, who went from No. 29 in 2019-20 to No. 8 in 2020-21, a leap of 21 places.
Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck returns to the Top 50 after a one-year absence, ranking as the top goalie at No. 15.
Among the first-time 50s are Colorado defencemen Cale Makar (No. 22) and Vancouver blueliner Quinn Hughes (No. 32), who were first and second, respectively, in Calder Trophy voting last season.
The list of ex-men, those who dropped off the list this season, is particularly distinguished –beginning with Los Angeles defenceman Drew Doughty, who ranked as high as No. 5 during a 10-year run on the Top 50 list.
San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Dallas left winger Jamie Benn saw their eight-year streaks as Top 50 players come to ends.
Check out the full list of the Top 50 players for 2020-21 below. For the listing of their 2019-20 rankings, as well as statistics including games played, goals, assists, points, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts, head to TSN.ca.
1. Connor McDavid, Edm
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Col
3. Leon Draisaitl, Edm
4. Auston Matthews, Tor
5. Victor Hedman, TB
6. Artemi Panarin, NYR
7. Sidney Crosby, Pit
8. Jack Eichel, Buf
9. David Pastrnak, Bos
10. Brayden Point, TB
11. Roman Josi, Nsh
12. Alex Ovechkin, Wsh
13. Patrick Kane, Chi
14. Elias Pettersson, Van
15. Connor Hellebuyck, Wpg
16. Mark Scheifele, Wpg
17. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB
18. Brad Marchand, Bos
19. Evgeni Malkin, Pit
20. Mitch Marner, Tor
21. Mika Zibanejad, NYR
22. Cale Makar, Col
23. Sebastian Aho, Car
24. Aleksander Barkov, Fla
25. Matthew Tkachuk, Cgy
26. Jonathan Huberdeau, Fla
27. John Carlson, Wsh
28. Alex Pietrangelo, VGK
29. Mikko Rantanen, Col
30. Patrice Bergeron, Bos
31. Mark Stone, VGK
32. Quinn Hughes, Van
33. Ryan O'Reilly, StL
34. Mathew Barzal, NYI
35. Seth Jones, Clb
36. Kyle Connor, Wpg
37. Carey Price, Mtl
38. John Tavares, Tor
39. Miro Heiskanen, Dal
40. Steven Stamkos, TB
41. Andrei Svechnikov, Car
42. Sean Couturier, Phi
43. J.T. Miller, Van
44. Zach Werenski, Clb
45. Blake Wheeler, Wpg
46. Patrik Laine, Wpg
47. Dougie Hamilton, Car
48. Taylor Hall, Buf
49. Johnny Gaudreau, Cgy
50. Tuukka Rask, Bos