Connor McDavid remains the overwhelming choice as the NHL’s best player.

The Edmonton superstar centre was ranked No. 1 on 20 of 26 ballots in the annual TSN Top 50 Players Poll.

It marks the fourth straight year McDavid has finished first overall – confirming his standing as the NHL’s most dynamic player.

McDavid is arguably the greatest blend of speed, skill and (hockey) sense in hockey history.

He leads the league in points and points per game since 2016-17 and had nine points in four playoff games last season before his Oilers were upset by Chicago in the play-in round.

The only person in the same TSN balloting hemisphere as McDavid was Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon, who collected five first-place and 19 second-place votes in a Mc-Mac, one-two finish.

MacKinnon burnished his playoff reputation in 2020, earning 25 points in 15 games. He leads the NHL in playoff points per game (1.35) since 2013-14 (minimum 40 games).

Meanwhile, the most celebrated player of the 2019-20 season is No. 3.

Edmonton centre Leon Draisaitl is third on the list after finishing No. 1 in NHL scoring as well as voting for the Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Germany’s Sportsman of the Year award.

Draisaitl was the only other player to receive a vote for No. 1.

Rounding out the top group are No. 4 Toronto centre Auston Matthews, who was on pace for his first 50-goal season before the 2019-20 regular season was suspended, and No. 5 Victor Hedman, the Tampa Bay defenceman who won the 2020 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Sidney Crosby, who ranked No. 1 the first seven years of the poll and second the next three, ranked No. 7, his lowest finish in the 11-year history of the poll.

Making the biggest jump into the top 10 is Buffalo centre Jack Eichel, who went from No. 29 in 2019-20 to No. 8 in 2020-21, a leap of 21 places.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck returns to the Top 50 after a one-year absence, ranking as the top goalie at No. 15.

Among the first-time 50s are Colorado defencemen Cale Makar (No. 22) and Vancouver blueliner Quinn Hughes (No. 32), who were first and second, respectively, in Calder Trophy voting last season.

The list of ex-men, those who dropped off the list this season, is particularly distinguished –beginning with Los Angeles defenceman Drew Doughty, who ranked as high as No. 5 during a 10-year run on the Top 50 list.

San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Dallas left winger Jamie Benn saw their eight-year streaks as Top 50 players come to ends.

Check out the full list of the Top 50 players for 2020-21 below. For the listing of their 2019-20 rankings, as well as statistics including games played, goals, assists, points, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts, head to TSN.ca.

1. Connor McDavid, Edm

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Col

3. Leon Draisaitl, Edm

4. Auston Matthews, Tor

5. Victor Hedman, TB

6. Artemi Panarin, NYR

7. Sidney Crosby, Pit

8. Jack Eichel, Buf

9. David Pastrnak, Bos

10. Brayden Point, TB

11. Roman Josi, Nsh

12. Alex Ovechkin, Wsh

13. Patrick Kane, Chi

14. Elias Pettersson, Van

15. Connor Hellebuyck, Wpg

16. Mark Scheifele, Wpg

17. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB

18. Brad Marchand, Bos

19. Evgeni Malkin, Pit

20. Mitch Marner, Tor

21. Mika Zibanejad, NYR

22. Cale Makar, Col

23. Sebastian Aho, Car

24. Aleksander Barkov, Fla

25. Matthew Tkachuk, Cgy

26. Jonathan Huberdeau, Fla

27. John Carlson, Wsh

28. Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

29. Mikko Rantanen, Col

30. Patrice Bergeron, Bos

31. Mark Stone, VGK

32. Quinn Hughes, Van

33. Ryan O'Reilly, StL

34. Mathew Barzal, NYI

35. Seth Jones, Clb

36. Kyle Connor, Wpg

37. Carey Price, Mtl

38. John Tavares, Tor

39. Miro Heiskanen, Dal

40. Steven Stamkos, TB

41. Andrei Svechnikov, Car

42. Sean Couturier, Phi

43. J.T. Miller, Van

44. Zach Werenski, Clb

45. Blake Wheeler, Wpg

46. Patrik Laine, Wpg

47. Dougie Hamilton, Car

48. Taylor Hall, Buf

49. Johnny Gaudreau, Cgy

50. Tuukka Rask, Bos