The Edmonton Oilers will be without forward Joakim Nygard for two-to-four weeks after the forward sustained a rib injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Nygard, who signed with the Oilers this off-season after seven seasons in Sweden, has one goal in six games this season and is averaging 10:15 of ice time.

The 26-year-old had been skating on a line with Markus Granlund and Alex Chiasson this season.