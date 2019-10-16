47m ago
Oilers F Nygard (rib) out two-to-four weeks
The Edmonton Oilers will be without forward Joakim Nygard for two-to-four weeks after the forward sustained a rib injury, the team announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Oilers 1, Blackhawks 3
Nygard, who signed with the Oilers this off-season after seven seasons in Sweden, has one goal in six games this season and is averaging 10:15 of ice time.
The 26-year-old had been skating on a line with Markus Granlund and Alex Chiasson this season.