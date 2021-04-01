The Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis, New Jersey Devils winger Nikita Gusev and Los Angeles Kings forward Matt Luff were placed on waivers Thursday.

The 31-year-old Ennis, who cleared waivers on Jan. 26, has three goals and nine points in 27 games this season. He had two goals and four points in nine games with the Oilers last season after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

Ennis is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $1 million this season.

Gusev has two goals and five points in 20 games with the Devils this season, his second with the team. He had 13 goals and 44 points in 66 games as an NHL rookie last season. The 28-year-old carries a cap hit of $4.5 million through this season.

Luff, 23, has one goal in 11 games with the Kings this season. He will be a restricted free agent this summer and carries a $700,000 cap hit on his current deal.