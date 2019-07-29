Edmonton Oilers first-round pick Philip Broberg will not be making the leap to North American hockey this season.

Broberg, the eighth overall pick in June's draft, told NHL.com he will not be attending Oilers training camp and will instead spend the year with Skelleftea in the Swedish Hockey League as he continues to grow his game.

"It's a great organization for developing," Broberg said of the SHL club. "I know I'm not good enough to make the NHL team right now. That's why I'm going to Skelleftea, to play against men every day, to practise against them, to play in probably the third-best league in the world, to get better and come back next year and make the [Oilers]."

The 18-year-old defenceman appeared in 41 games last season with the AIK in Sweden's second-tier Allsvenskan, posting two goals and nine points. He added one assist in four games at the World Juniors.

Broberg, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 199 pounds, said he make the decision with the Oilers organization to play in Sweden rather than joining the OHL.

"[The Oilers] said the place where you think would be the best for your developing is where you should play," Broberg said. "And if that's the OHL to play 35 minutes a game or the SHL and compete against men every day and play tougher games. Me and Edmonton thought that the SHL was the best thing for me."

Broberg is currently representing Sweden at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich.