Chiasson to have hearing for hit on Vesey

Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson will have a hearing over a cross-check to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday.

Edmonton’s Alex Chiasson will have a hearing today for Cross-checking Toronto’s Jimmy Vesey. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 2, 2021

The hit in question came just as time expired in the third period during Monday night's game in which the Leafs emerged victorious, 3-0. Chiasson was handed a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct for the hit.

The two teams will meet again in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Chiasson, 30, is in his third season with the Oilers and ninth in the NHL.

In 17 games this season, the Montreal native has four goals and three assists. He has no prior suspensions on his record.