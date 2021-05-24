Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night.

Archibald was given a minor penalty for tripping Stanley at 11:11 of the third period. Mathieu Perreault scored on the power play for the Jets.

The Oilers gave up a 4-1 lead in Game 3 before Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the 5-4 win for the Jets in overtime. Winnipeg leads the best-of-seven series 3-0. 

Game 4 is set to go Monday night in Winnipeg. 

 