Maurice glad Archibald's suspension 'was handled the way it was handled'

Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night.

Edmonton’s Josh Archibald has been suspended for one game for Clipping Winnipeg’s Logan Stanley. https://t.co/RFPmlqTtys — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2021

Archibald was given a minor penalty for tripping Stanley at 11:11 of the third period. Mathieu Perreault scored on the power play for the Jets.

The Oilers gave up a 4-1 lead in Game 3 before Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the 5-4 win for the Jets in overtime. Winnipeg leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Game 4 is set to go Monday night in Winnipeg.