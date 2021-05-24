Oilers F Archibald to have hearing for clipping

Up Next

Up Next

Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald will have a hearing on Monday for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenceman Logan Stanley.

Edmonton’s Josh Archibald will have a hearing Monday for Clipping Winnipeg’s Logan Stanley. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2021

Archibald was given a minor penalty for tripping Stanley at 11:11 of the third period. Matthieu Perreault scored on the power play for the Jets.

The Oilers gave up a 4-1 lead in Game 3 before Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the 5-4 win for the Jets in overtime. Winnipeg leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Game 4 is set to go Monday night in Winnipeg.