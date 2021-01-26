Oilers know buzzer-beater win over Jets was huge when it comes to North standings

Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis cleared on waivers Tuesday, along with Colorado Avalanche defenceman Greg Pateryn.

Jeremy Bracco, who was loaned to Finland's KalPa earlier on Tuesday, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tyler Ennis (Edm) and Greg Pateryn (Col) cleared waivers.

Jeremy Bracco (Car) placed on waivers today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 26, 2021

Ennis, 31, is minus-4 and without a point in four games with the Oilers this season. He carries a $1 million cap hit on the one-year deal he signed with the Oilers in October.

A veteran of 617 NHL games, Ennis posted two goals and four points in nine games with Edmonton last season after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators. He had 14 goals and 33 points in 61 games before the trade.

Pateryn was acquired by the Avalanche last Tuesday from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenceman Ian Cole. He was minus-2 and without a point three games with the Avalanche. Previously, he had two assists in three games with the Wild.

The 30-year-old is also a pending unrestricted free agent and carries a $2.25 million cap hit this season.