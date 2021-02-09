Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian is considered week-to-week, though he is still undergoing further evaluation, head coach Dave Tippett said Tuesday.

Kassian left Monday's night's 3-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators in the first period after a fight with Erik Gudbranson. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury after playing only 33 seconds.

The 30-year-old has one goal and three points in 13 games this season. He had 15 goals and 34 points in 59 games last season.

The Oilers will also be without defenceman Ethan Bear against the Senators on Tuesday. Bear, who last played on Jan. 30, is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve at any time.