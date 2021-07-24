The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Mike Smith to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.

The #Oilers have signed goaltender Mike Smith to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $2.2 million.



Smith appeared in 32 regular season same last season for the Oilers and posted a 21-6-2 record with a 2.31 GAA.

The 39-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Oilers after joining the team as a free agent.

The 646 game NHL veteran has also appeared for the Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars.