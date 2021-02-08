1h ago
Oilers' Smith to make first start of season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith will make his season debut on Monday against the Ottawa Senators. Smith, 38, had a 19-12-6 record in 39 games last season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average in his first year with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
Smith, 38, had been long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury to start the season. He had a 19-12-6 record in 39 games last season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average in his first year with the team.
"I'm really excited to get back in the net," Smith said Monday. "I feel like I'm in a good spot mentally and physically."
Mikko Koskinen has started 12 of the Oilers 13 games this season, with Stuart Skinner starting the others. Edmonton sits fourth in the North Division with a 6-7 record.