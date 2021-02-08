Smith feels a resurgence of energy and confidence from the Sens

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith will make his season debut on Monday against the Ottawa Senators.

Smith, 38, had been long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury to start the season. He had a 19-12-6 record in 39 games last season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average in his first year with the team.

"I'm really excited to get back in the net," Smith said Monday. "I feel like I'm in a good spot mentally and physically."

Smith will get his first start of the season tonight in Ottawa.

Mikko Koskinen has started 12 of the Oilers 13 games this season, with Stuart Skinner starting the others. Edmonton sits fourth in the North Division with a 6-7 record.