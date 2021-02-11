Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and goalie Mikko Koskinen, as well as Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub were all held out of action on Thursday night.

In the case of the Oilers, inconclusive testing results needed to be double checked, and as a result Puljujarvi was put in Covid Protocol. Contact tracing determined that Koskinen needed to be held out of the game against Montreal out of an abundance of caution. Confirmatory testing is being done on Puljujarvi.

Because of the testing, the NHL pushed back the start time of the Oilers-Canadiens game from 7pm et to 8pm et, and the game was then allowed to be played.

With Koskinen out and Mike Smith starting, the Oilers recalled rookie goalie Dylan Wells on an emergency basis.

The Senators announced ahead of Thursday's game against the host Winnipeg Jets that Zub would not be in the lineup for "precautionary reasons" after an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

The team says that Zub's inconclusive test result came back on Thursday after testing negative on Wednesday.

Josh Brown dressed in Zub's place.

The 25-year-old rookie has played six games with Ottawa, recording two assists.

The NHL has postponed 35 games this season, but the seven Canadian teams in the North Division have yet to see their schedule interrupted.