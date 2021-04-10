'The kid can score goals': Ducharme gives first impressions of Caufield

Edmonton Oilers forward Kyle Turris, Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron, Ottawa Senators forward Clark Bishop and New York Islanders goaltender Ken Appleby all cleared waivers on Saturday.

Turris, 31, has two goals and five points in 25 games with the Oilers this season.

Byron was waived for the third time this season by the Montreal Canadiens. He has four goals and 12 points in 36 games with the Habs this season.

Bishop, 25, has appeared in 12 games with the Senators this season, recording three assists. He was acquired by the Senators on Jan. 21 from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Max Lajoie Bishop was a fifth-round pick (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft by Carolina.

Appleby has appeared in three NHL games with a 0-1-0 record.

Forward Nikita Gusev, who was placed on unconditional waivers on Friday by the New Jersey Devils, has cleared and will have his contract terminated. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed defenceman Juuso Riikola and forward Colton Sceviour on waivers.