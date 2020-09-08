47m ago
Oilers loan Bouchard, Haas to Europe
The Edmonton Oilers loaned defenceman Evan Bouchard and forward Gaetan Haas to Europe for the start of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday. Bouchard will join Sodertalje SK of the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan, while Haas will play with SC Bern of the Swiss National League.
TSN.ca Staff
Bouchard, 20, was selected 10th overall by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Draft. He had seven goals and 36 points in 54 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this past season.
Haas, who joined the Oilers from SC Bern last summer, had five goals and 10 points in 58 games with the Oilers this season. He was without a point in one game during the team's play-in round against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Oilers signed Haas to a one-year contract extension in April.