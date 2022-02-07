The Edmonton Oilers activated goaltender Mike Smith off injured reserve Monday and placed defenceman Kris Russell on IR.

The 39-year-old Smith has missed just over a month with a thumb injury.

Smith has a 3.76  goals-against average and a save percentage of .898 in six games so far this season, posting a 2-2-1 record.

Russell last played on Jan. 31 against the Ottawa Senators, logging 10:24 of ice time. The 34-year-old has four assists in 20 games this season.

In other moves Monday, the Oilers recalled William Lagesson from the Bakersfield Condors and assigned Olivier Rodrigue to the AHL.