1h ago
Oilers activate G Smith, place D Russell on IR
The Edmonton Oilers activated goaltender Mike Smith off injured reserve Monday and placed defenceman Kris Russell on IR. The 39-year-old Smith has missed just over a month with a thumb injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Smith has a 3.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898 in six games so far this season, posting a 2-2-1 record.
Russell last played on Jan. 31 against the Ottawa Senators, logging 10:24 of ice time. The 34-year-old has four assists in 20 games this season.
In other moves Monday, the Oilers recalled William Lagesson from the Bakersfield Condors and assigned Olivier Rodrigue to the AHL.