The Edmonton Oilers activated goaltender Mike Smith off injured reserve Monday and placed defenceman Kris Russell on IR.

The 39-year-old Smith has missed just over a month with a thumb injury.

Smith has a 3.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898 in six games so far this season, posting a 2-2-1 record.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔸 Mike Smith activated off IR

🔹 Kris Russell placed on IR

🔸 William Lagesson recalled from @Condors

🔹 Olivier Rodrigue assigned to @Condors #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/RhCZtdtiBE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 7, 2022

Russell last played on Jan. 31 against the Ottawa Senators, logging 10:24 of ice time. The 34-year-old has four assists in 20 games this season.

In other moves Monday, the Oilers recalled William Lagesson from the Bakersfield Condors and assigned Olivier Rodrigue to the AHL.