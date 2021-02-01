The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Alex Chiasson on waivers Monday.

The 30-year-old is without a point and is a minus-5 in six games this season.

Chiasson is the final season of a two-year, $4.3 million contract signed with the Oilers in 2019. He carries a $2.15 million cap hit.

A veteran of 525 games, Chiasson has 92 goals and 186 points in his NHL career.