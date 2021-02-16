TSN.ca with files from The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Devin Shore on waivers Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has one goal and three points in 11 games with the Oilers this season signing a one-year, $700,000 contract in January.

Shore split last season between the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets, appearing in 45 games and registering 12 points (five goals, seven assists), eight penalty minutes and a minus-10 plus/minus rating.

The six-foot-one, 206-pound forward was selected in the second round, 61st overall, by the Dallas Stars at the 2012 NHL draft.

He has 40 goals, 69 assists over 299 career games with Dallas, Anaheim, Columbus and Edmonton.