EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Kris Russell to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract extension.

The 33-year-old Russell appeared in 55 games with the Oilers last season, posting nine assists, 14 penalty minutes and an even plus/minus rating.

He also played in four games in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound blueliner has appeared in 846 career NHL games over 13 seasons with Columbus, St. Louis, Calgary, Dallas, and Edmonton, registering 236 points (46 goals, 190 assists), 259 penalty minutes and a minus-5 plus/minus rating.

He has added 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 53 career playoff games.

Russell originally joined the Oilers as an unrestricted free agent in the 2016 off-season.