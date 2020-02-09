The Edmonton Oilers signed pending restricted free agent Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the deal will carry an average annual value of $5.6 million.

The contract buys out the reaming years Nurse has before he can become an UFA in 2022.

In 55 games this season, the defenceman has four goals and 24 points.

Nurse singed a two-year $6.4 million contract in 2018.

He was the seventh pick in the 2013 NHL draft.