Jesse Puljujarvi is extending his stay in Finland's SM-Liiga.

The 22-year-old signed a one-year contract extension Oulun Karpat on Wednesday and will join the team for training camp on Monday.

Last week, the Edmonton Oilers restricted free agent forward backed off on his previous statement that he would never play for the team again.

“You can never say no," Puljujarvi told Finnish news outlet Tampere Iltalehti. "I have grown and I see things a little differently. There’s now a different GM and head coach out there. Build a winning team in Edmonton. It may be possible that I will still be playing there.”

Puljujarvi departed the Oilers at the end of the 2018-19 season and played this past season with Karpat, posting 24 goals and 53 points in 56 games.

"We have had a very open discussion between Jesse and his agent about what can happen on the NHL side. After all, Jesse has the right to sign a contract with the NHL, but no one knows exactly what the situation will be in North America next season," Harri Aho, Karpat's sports director said in a team release, via Google translate. "With this agreement, Jesse is a full member of (Karpat) and an important piece of the team for the coming season."

The fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Oilers, Puljujarvi struggled to carve out a regular spot in the Oilers' lineup and had multiple stints in the American Hockey League. In his third year with the Oilers, the Finnish forward had four goals and nine points in 46 games.

In 139 NHL games, the 22-year-old has 17 goals and 37 points.