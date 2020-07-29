Puljujarvi on potential return to Oilers: 'You can never say no'

Edmonton Oilers restricted free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi has backed off on his statement that he will never play again for the Oilers and is thinking of potentially returning.

“You can never say no," Puljujarvi told Finnish news outlet Tampere Iltalehti. "I have grown and I see things a little differently. There’s now a different GM and head coach out there. Build a winning team in Edmonton. It may be possible that I will still be playing there.”

Puljujarvi departed the Oilers at the end of the 2018-19 season and played this past season with Karpat in Finland's SM-Liiga. In 56 games with Karpat, Puljujarvi recorded 24 goals and 53 points.

In his most recent conference call with Oilers general manager Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippett, Puljujarvi said "It was a good and constructive conference call. However, I will not go into the details. The call left a positive overall picture.”

The fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Oilers, Puljujarvi struggled to carve out a regular spot in the Oilers' lineup with multiple stints in the American Hockey League. In his third year with the Oilers, the Finnish forward had four goals and nine points in 46 games.

In 139 NHL games, the 22-year-old has 17 goals and 37 points.