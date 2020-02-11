EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Joakim Nygard to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old has posted nine points (three goals, six assists) in 33 games in his first season with the Oilers. He has eight penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating.

Nygard made his Oilers debut on Oct. 2 against Vancouver, and scored his first career NHL goal in his second game on Oct. 5 versus Los Angeles.

The six-foot, 179-pound Swede signed with the Oilers as an undrafted free agent on May 24 after seven seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), all with Farjestad BK. Nygard ranked second in the SHL with 21 goals in 2018-19.

A native of Stockholm, Nygard has also appeared in 18 games with the Swedish national team. He posted five points (three goals, two assists), six penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating in 11 international games in 2018-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.