The Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of free agent Josh Archibald on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old forward appeared in 68 games for the Arizona Coyotes a season ago, scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

A native of Regina, Sask., Archibald is a veteran of 121 NHL games over four seasons with the Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins and was a member of the Pens' 2017 Stanley Cup-winning team.

For his career, Archibald has 20 goals and 16 assists.

A sixth-round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Archibald represents the United States internationally and played in the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championship that was partially held in Edmonton.