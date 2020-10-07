Rishaug: Oilers get what they were looking for in Holloway

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year contract through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $1.175 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Frank Seravalli.

Puljujarvi with #Oilers: 2 years, $1.175 million. Year 1: $900k, Year 2: $1.45 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 7, 2020

The 22-year-old had 53 points in 56 games with Karpat in Finland's Liiga last season and has 37 points in 139 career NHL games with Edmonton.

The Oilers have loaned Puljujarvi to Karpat for the beginning of the 2020-21 season.