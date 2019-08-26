McDavid says he's been skating for a couple of months, working towards getting to camp

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will not be taking part in BioSteel camp in Toronto this week as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Oilers captain, who suffered a small tear to his PCL on April 6, said Monday his goal is to be on the ice in time for training camp next month.

McDavid was slated to skate on Team Nurse with teammates Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl, and despite not taking part this week, he said resumed skating "a couple months ago."

"This is a camp that I enjoy, but I already worked out this morning and skated up at Gary (Roberts'), so I'm doing my own thing and I just need to focus on that right now," McDavid said of missing the BioSteel camp.

The 22-year-old did not require surgery on the injury and said he has not suffered a setback at any point this summer. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in April that McDavid was expected to be ready for the start of this season.

McDavid scored 41 goals and posted 116 points in 78 games last season as the Oilers missed the playoffs for the 12th time in the last 13 years. He will be playing under his third coach in less than a year this season in Dave Tippett, while the club is under the lead of new general manager Ken Holland.

The Oilers traded winger Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames earlier this summer for forward James Neal, who said soon after he’s hoping to skate with McDavid this season. McDavid said Monday the trade was bittersweet for him.

“Obviously, disappointing to see a good friend in [Lucic] go. He was someone that I got close with on the team. Great guy, great family as well, and I'm definitely going to miss them,” McDavid said. “Neal has got a lot of upside. He's a guy who's won a lot in this league; he's scored a lot in this league. Obviously a down year last year, but he's training up at Gary [Roberts]’s and he's working as hard as I've ever seen him work.”

McDavid is the league’s highest-paid player, carrying a cap hit of $12.5 million through 2025-26.