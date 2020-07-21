McDavid: 'It should be Leon' to win the Hart

The Edmonton Oilers will hold a scrimmage on Saturday as part of their training camp to pay tribute to teammate Colby Cave and raise funds for the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, the team announced on Tuesday.

#Oilers training camp will conclude on Saturday with a scrimmage in honour of Colby Cave & in support of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.



All players will be wearing Colby's number 12 & the jerseys will be auctioned by @Oil_Foundation at a later date.#WeSkateFor Colby 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/9Jn2zkoPuI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 21, 2020

Cave tragically passed away on April 11.

All of the players will be split into two teams and wear Cave’s No. 12 for a scrimmage that will include three 20-minute periods.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off at the team’s website with proceeds going to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, in Colby’s memory: EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.