1h ago
Oilers pay tribute to Cave with scrimmage
The Edmonton Oilers will hold a scrimmage on July 25 as part of their training camp to pay tribute to teammate Colby Cave and raise funds for the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
McDavid: 'It should be Leon' to win the Hart
The Edmonton Oilers will hold a scrimmage on Saturday as part of their training camp to pay tribute to teammate Colby Cave and raise funds for the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, the team announced on Tuesday.
Cave tragically passed away on April 11.
All of the players will be split into two teams and wear Cave’s No. 12 for a scrimmage that will include three 20-minute periods.
The jerseys will then be auctioned off at the team’s website with proceeds going to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.
Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, in Colby’s memory: EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.