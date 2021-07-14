2h ago
Oilers trade G Wells to Hurricanes
The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Dylan Wells to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Oilers did not plan on qualifying Wells and the trade gives him a chance to earn a contract elsewhere, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Wells, 23, was selected in the 5th round (123rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.