The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Dylan Wells to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Oilers did not plan on qualifying Wells and the trade gives him a chance to earn a contract elsewhere, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

The #Oilers have traded goaltender Dylan Wells to Carolina in exchange for future considerations.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/GhPhw6K3Zv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 14, 2021

Wells, 23, was selected in the 5th round (123rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.