The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Tyler Ennis on waivers Monday, while the Colorado Avalanche waived recently-added defenceman Greg Pateryn.

Ennis, 31, is minus-4 and without a point in four games with the Oilers this season. He carries a $1 million cap hit on the one-year deal he signed with the Oilers in October.

A veteran of 617 NHL games, Ennis posted two goals and four points in nine games with Edmonton last season after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators. He had 14 goals and 33 points in 61 games before the trade.

Pateryn was acquired by the Avalanche last Tuesday from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenceman Ian Cole. He was minus-2 and without a point three games with the Avalanche. Previously, he had two assists in three games with the Wild.

The 30-year-old is also a pending unrestricted free agent and carries a $2.25 million cap hit this season.

