It appears Tyson Barrie will see what's available on the open market Wednesday as talks have stalled with the Edmonton Oilers.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports Barrie is looking for a four-year term on his next deal and the Oilers are currently holding firm at three years. He adds that Dougie Hamilton's availability also affects potential suitors for Barrie, so the defenceman may wait until after Hamilton signs before committing to his next contract.

So wouldn't surprise me if they waited for that to be resolved before committing. Things can always change last minute, if Oil come in late with a strong push but as of now Barrie likely to test market. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 27, 2021

Barrie, 29, signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers last season and tallied eight goals and 48 points in 56 regular season games. He also had one assist in four playoff games.

The Colorado Avalanche drafted Barrie 64th overall in 2009. He has played in 610 career NHL games with the Avs, Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, with 88 goals and 394 points. He also has a goal and 15 points in 30 playoff games.