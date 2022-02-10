The Edmonton Oilers will be without two of their veteran players for the foreseeable future.

During a news conference following the firing of head coach Dave Tippett on Thursday, general manager Ken Holland announced right winger Zack Kassian will miss the next 4-8 weeks with a fractured jaw while defenceman Duncan Keith is sidelined for 2-4 weeks a concussion.

Both suffered the injuries during a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night.

Kassian, 31, has five goals and nine assists over 35 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, his seventh in Edmonton.

Keith, 38, has one goal and 13 assists over 35 games in his first season with the Oilers.

Edmonton currently sits fifth in the Pacific Division with a 23-18-3 record.