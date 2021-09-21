Pre-Season 7: Is the Oilers' defence any better than last year?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension, it was announced Tuesday evening.

The deal takes him through the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

The 27-year-old posted a 21-21-13 record with a 2.54 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and seven shutouts in 61 career NHL games spread out over two seasons.

“Goaltending is a position of strength for our team and Elvis Merzlikins has been an important part of that over the past two seasons so we are very excited to have agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep him in Columbus for at least the next six years,” said general manager Jarmo Kekalainen in a news release. “He is big, athletic and has a tremendous passion for the game and we believe he will be an integral part of our success in the coming years.”

