Free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders appears to be in rush to sign his next contract.

Sanders, who finished last season with the San Francisco 49ers after a trade from the Denver Broncos, spoke about the free agent process during a Facebook live session Thursday.

"The hardest thing about free agency is sometimes you want it right away but you have to wait and see, see what happens," Sanders said, per The Mercury News. "I'm trying not to rush the process, because I know what I want out of a team and I know what my goals are. I'm trying to find the best fit."

Sanders had 36 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 regular-season games upon joining the 49ers. He added five receptions for 71 yards in three playoff games during the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl.

During Thursday's broadcast, he said he remains optimistic he could remain in the Bay Area.

"Hopefully we can run it back, but we'll see," Sanders said.

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly expressed interest in the 33-year-old receiver, who is entering his 11th NFL season.